Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Out with undisclosed injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Staal (undisclosed) won't play Sunday against the Senators, the Hurricanes announced.
This is just the fourth game that Staal will have missed this season, with the prior three all coming in November. The 37-year-old has had a great season so far, as he's one goal away from his first 20-goal regular season since the 2015-16 campaign. Expect Jesperi Kotkaniemi to work his way back into the lineup with Staal out of action.
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