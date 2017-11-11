Staal came up huge with two goals in Friday's 3-1 road win over the Blue Jackets.

Staal's been granted more ice time lately, and he's responding in the way that you'd expect. Now, he's up to nine points in 14 games, but remember, four of those points came in a single contest. The Ontario native can blow up at any given time, but he's boom or bust in daily fantasy settings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories