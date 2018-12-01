Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Painful scoring drought continues
Staal failed to record a point for the fourth straight game Friday against the Ducks.
Staal was looking like a stud earlier this season with four goals and two helpers in his first five games, but he's pulled a major disappearing act since then, with just five points in his last 20 games. He's currently on pace for just 30 points after scoring at least 45 in each of the last three seasons. Bottom line, the Canes are desperately in need of a bona fide No. 1 center, and the 30-year-old Staal just doesn't fit the bill anymore.
More News
