Staal logged an assist, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Following a stretch of five goals and three assists over four games from Jan. 5-10, he was held off the scoresheet in the previous two contests. The Hurricanes shuffled their lines for this game, and Staal was able to set up the second of Seth Jarvis' tallies, which came at 6:09 of the third period. Staal is up to 24 points, 63 shots on net, 79 hits and a plus-11 rating over 46 appearances. The center has a chance to reach the 40-point mark for the first time since 2017-18, though he would have to sustain a decent portion of his recent success on offense.