Staal recorded two assists in a 6-1 victory over New Jersey in Game 4 on Tuesday.

Staal extended his scoring streak to four contests, and he has two goals and six points in that span. His success in the second round mirrors Carolina's as the squad has outscored New Jersey 21-11 in the series. Staal wasn't nearly as productive offensively in the first round, registering two assists in six outings.