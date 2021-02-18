Staal scored a goal on his only shot and had two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Florida. He also went 13-8 (61.9 percent) in the faceoff circle.

Staal slipped behind the Florida defense late in the first period and picked the corner from the slot to break a scoreless tie. The 32-year-old is on a blistering run as of late, amassing six goals and three assists in his last six tilts. He's got seven goals in 12 games overall, already leaving him just one shy of the eight he scored in all of 2019-20. Staal has also won nearly 62 percent of his faceoffs on the season, providing added value to fantasy managers who scooped him up early.