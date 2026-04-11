Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Playing Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Staal (undisclosed) will play against Utah on Saturday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Staal sat out Thursday's 7-2 win over Chicago. He has collected 19 goals, 34 points, 103 shots on net and 166 hits in 74 appearances this season.
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