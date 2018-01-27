Play

Staal tallied four goals and four assists in the 10 games leading up to the All-Star break.

This recent hot streak has given Staal 14 goals and 16 assists through 49 games. It's worth noting that six of the 29-year-old's points in the last 10 contests were with the extra man. Staal already has 11 power-play points, which is a career high.

