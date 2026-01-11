Staal recorded two assists and blocked a shot in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Staal delivered two helpers in crunch time with a primary assist on Jordan Martinook's game-tying tally and a secondary apple on William Carrier's go-ahead score. With the pair of helpers, Staal now has nine assists, 19 points, 51 shots on net, 74 hits and 24 blocks through 42 games this season. Carolina's captain has provided decent all-around value since the start of December with 10 points, 21 shots on net, 32 hits and 12 blocks over the last 19 games. He should continue to play a key role at center in all situations for the Hurricanes, giving him solid fantasy value in deep leagues.