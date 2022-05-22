Staal notched an assist and two hits in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers in Game 3.
Staal set up a Nino Niederreiter goal in the second period, which was all the Hurricanes could muster against Igor Shesterkin. The helper was Staal's first point in the second round after he posted four points in seven games against the Bruins. The veteran center has added nine shots on net, 38 hits and a plus-3 rating in 10 playoff contests.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Two-point game not enough•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Suiting up for series opener•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Resting Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Should play Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Considered day-to-day•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Can't finish contest•