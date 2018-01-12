Staal extended his current point streak to four games with a shorthanded goal in Thursday's 3-1 win against the Capitals.

Now with 26 points in 43 games, Staal has put himself in a good position to crack the 50-point plateau this season, something he hasn't done since 2011-12 -- his last season in Pittsburgh. He continues to center the Canes' top line between Sebastian Aho and Elias Lindholm, giving him decent fantasy value in most formats. Keep him rolling.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories