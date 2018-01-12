Staal extended his current point streak to four games with a shorthanded goal in Thursday's 3-1 win against the Capitals.

Now with 26 points in 43 games, Staal has put himself in a good position to crack the 50-point plateau this season, something he hasn't done since 2011-12 -- his last season in Pittsburgh. He continues to center the Canes' top line between Sebastian Aho and Elias Lindholm, giving him decent fantasy value in most formats. Keep him rolling.