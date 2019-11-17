Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Points starting to come
Staal notched a point for a second straight game with an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.
Following an excruciating 13-game stretch during which Staal recorded just a single goal, he finally appears to be emerging from the fog. There may be some life in him yet, but we still need to see more before we start recommending him as a viable, everyday option in fantasy.
