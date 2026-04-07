Staal (undisclosed) is expected to play against Boston on Tuesday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

After sitting out Sunday's 6-3 loss to Ottawa, Staal was back on the third line during Tuesday's morning skate. He has chipped in 19 goals, 33 points, 101 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and 161 hits in 73 appearances this season.