Staal registered a goal and an assist through 21:05 of ice time (1:43 with the man advantage) during Friday's 5-4 overtime win against Buffalo.

Staal went 13 consecutive games without a multi-point showing entering Friday, and he registered just a single goal and assist during the slump. As a result, this was obviously welcomed production from the veteran center. His eight goals and 19 points are serviceable numbers in deeper settings, but his game-to-game inconsistency can be especially frustrating in particular formats.