Staal scored a goal and an assist during Monday's 5-2 win over the Capitals in Game 6 of their first-round series.

His tally early in the third period held up as the winner. Staal now has two goals and five points through six games in the series, but four of those points have come on home ice. He might need to find a way to produce on the road in Game 7 on Wednesday if the 'Canes are going to advance to the second round.