Staal scored the game-winning goal on his only shot on net in Thursday's 2-1 victory over the Red Wings.

The 35-year-old has just four goals in 29 games on the season, but three of them have come in the last eight contests. Staal's days of being an enticing fantasy option are long behind him, but he's still handling a regular shift in a bottom-six role for the Hurricanes, although his effectiveness even with that assignment is in question -- his minus-10 rating would be his worst mark in over a decade if it doesn't improve, and he's on pace to finish with fewer than 100 hits over a full season for the first time since he was a fresh-faced 19-year-old in 2007-08.