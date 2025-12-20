Staal scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked three shots in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Staal continues to put together a strong December with three goals and three assists over nine outings this month. The 37-year-old center opened the scoring at 11:53 of the first period. He's up to 10 goals, 14 points, 44 shots on net, 51 hits, 23 PIM, 17 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 31 appearances. Staal has a little extra fantasy value lately, as he's featured on the second power-play unit throughout December.