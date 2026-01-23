Staal scored a goal and added three hits in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.

Staal snapped a 16-game goal drought with the effort. In that span, he racked up six assists and 21 shots on net, and he's maintained a spot on the second power-play unit, though it hasn't led to increased production. The 37-year-old center has 11 goals, 21 points, 66 shots on net, 94 hits, 26 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 48 appearances this season in his customary middle-six role.