Staal scored twice on three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Staal's first goal broke a 2-2 tie in the third period while his second came almost 10 minutes later into an empty net. He hadn't lit the lamp since March 9, which was also a two-goal performance. Overall, the 32-year-old center is still on his best scoring pace since donning a Hurricanes sweater, with 28 points in 36 games.