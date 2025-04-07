Staal (lower body) practiced with the Canes ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Buffalo but remains questionable, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Staal was originally ruled out for the entirety of the Hurricanes' four-game road trip, but could still be an option to suit up Tuesday. Regardless of his status Tuesday, the fact that the veteran center was back on the ice would seem to be a positive step in the right direction. Prior to getting hurt, Staal was mired in a nine-game goal drought during which he generated two helpers, 10 shots and 10 hits.