Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Practices in non-contact sweater
Staal (concussion) took part in Thursday's practice sporting a non-contact jersey, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
While Staal's return to the ice is a positive step in the right direction, the center remains without a specific timeline to return as he works his way back from a concussion, per Sara Civian of The Athletic. The Thunder Bay native likely should be considered week-to-week at this point and will need to fully participate in practice and clear the concussion protocol before rejoining the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...