Staal (concussion) took part in Thursday's practice sporting a non-contact jersey, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

While Staal's return to the ice is a positive step in the right direction, the center remains without a specific timeline to return as he works his way back from a concussion, per Sara Civian of The Athletic. The Thunder Bay native likely should be considered week-to-week at this point and will need to fully participate in practice and clear the concussion protocol before rejoining the lineup.