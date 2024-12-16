Staal registered two assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Staal ended his eight-game point drought by helping out on goals from linemates Jordan Martinook and William Carrier. The 36-year-old Staal remains in a third-line role as he has for many years, though it's not one that always leads to offense. The center has 11 points, 38 shots on net, 39 hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 30 outings in a shutdown role.