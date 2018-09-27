Staal has one goal and one assist through two preseason games.

Staal's lone preseason score was a game winner against the Stars on Sept. 21, and he notches his helper in that game as well. The Hurricanes are gearing toward a playoff run this season, and Staal will likely lead the charge by centering the top line with youngster Sebastian Aho and Tuevo Teravainen, who combined for 129 points last season.

