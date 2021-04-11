Staal scored a goal on three shots Saturday in a 5-4 shootout loss to Detroit.

Staal got behind the Detroit defense in the latter stages of the first period and beat Thomas Greiss with a snap shot from the right faceoff dot to tie the game at 2-2. It was the 13th goal of the year for Staal, who will play in his 1,000th NHL game in Monday's rematch with the Red Wings.