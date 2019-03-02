Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Provides insurance goal
Staal's sixth goal of the season came in the third period of Friday's 5-2 win over the Blues.
Staal did his part, converting on a pass from Teuvo Teravainen to help the Hurricanes push towards the victory. Staal has had a down year, with 16 points in 32 games being a bit lower than his usual pace. He does have five points in three games since returning from a concussion. Staal added three hits in the contest.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Lends helping hand in win•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Activated off IR•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Aiming to return Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Slated to sit Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Status uncertain•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Ditches non-contact sweater•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...