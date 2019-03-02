Staal's sixth goal of the season came in the third period of Friday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Staal did his part, converting on a pass from Teuvo Teravainen to help the Hurricanes push towards the victory. Staal has had a down year, with 16 points in 32 games being a bit lower than his usual pace. He does have five points in three games since returning from a concussion. Staal added three hits in the contest.