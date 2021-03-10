Staal scored a pair of goals on a team-leading six shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win versus the Predators. He also added three hits and was a dominant 20-8 (71.4 percent) in the faceoff circle.

Staal got the Hurricanes on the board 14:58 into the second period, converting a Sebastian Aho centering feed on the doorstep to cut Nashville's lead in half. He picked up his second of the night with 35 seconds left in overtime, leading a 2-on-1 rush up ice and snapping a shot past Pekka Rinne from the left faceoff dot. After a terrific start to the season, Staal hit a rough patch at the end of February with a seven-game point skid, but he's put that to bed with three goals and four assists in his last four. The 32-year-old has already eclipsed the eight goals he scored in 68 games in 2019-20, and he needs just five points to match last year's total of 27.