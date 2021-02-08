Staal scored a goal on two shots, dished two assists and added four hits in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jackets.

Staal was key to the Hurricanes' offense in the third period, as he scored the go-ahead goal on the power play and assisted on Dougie Hamilton's insurance tally, which ultimately was the game-winner. The 32-year-old Staal has had a resurgent 2020-21 with two goals, seven helpers, 10 shots on net and 23 hits through seven appearances. He's unlikely to sustain this high scoring pace all year, but he makes for a solid option in DFS while he's hot.