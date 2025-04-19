Staal (rest) will be in the lineup against the Devils on Sunday in Game 1 of the postseason, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Staal played in four of Carolina's final 10 games down the stretch, sitting out with a lower-body injury and for additional rest. He finished the 2024-25 regular season with 13 goals, 36 points, 107 shots on net and 138 hits across 75 appearances.
