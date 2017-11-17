Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Records two helpers in loss
Staal collected two assists through 22:13 of ice time (2:56 on the power play) during Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Islanders.
The veteran is scorching hot with two goals and eight points through his past four games, as he's clearly hit full stride centering Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen. Staal's 2:58 of power-play time is the most he's received since joining Carolina, and the 29-year-old center is also firing a career-high 2.53 shots per game this season. Now up to 15 points through 17 games, the 29-year-old pivot is well within reach of posting his best offensive season since joining the Hurricanes in 2012-13.
