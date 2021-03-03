Staal notched two assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Both of Staal's helpers came on the power play. He assisted Vincent Trocheck in the first period and set up Sebastian Aho's empty-netter in the third. The 32-year-old Staal snapped a seven-game point drought with his performance Tuesday. He still has a solid seven goals, 10 assists, 31 shots on net, 45 hits and a plus-2 rating through 20 appearances.