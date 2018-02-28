Staal (personal) met his teammates in Philadelphia for Wednesday's practice and is expected to suit up for Thursday's tilt against the Flyers, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

The Carolina captain left the team Friday to tend to a family matter, which Staal later confirmed was the the passing of his infant daughter. Staal and his wife released a statement Wednesday thanking friends, family, and the hockey community for the support.

