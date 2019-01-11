Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Remains out Friday
Staal (upper body) will not play in Friday's game versus the Sabres, Kurt Dusterberg of NHL.com reports.
This will be the 10th consecutive game Staal misses as a result of an upper-body injury. While the Hurricanes did not schedule a morning skate, both Staal and Clark Bishop (lower-body) skated by themselves Friday morning. Staal, along with Bishop, remain out indefinitely and have not been given definitive timelines for their respective returns.
