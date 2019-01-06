Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Remains out Sunday
Staal (upper body) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Senators since he's still on injured reserve.
Staal recently landed on IR and will be on the shelf for a seventh straight game. With Clark Bishop (lower body) also sitting out, Lucas Wallmark will bump up as the second-line center while Greg McKegg is expected to fill in on the bottom six again.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Designated for IR•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Remains sidelined•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Will sit Monday against Philly•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Stays on shelf•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Implied scratch Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Missing from lineup Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...