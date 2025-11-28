Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Remains out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Staal (illness) won't play against Winnipeg on Friday, per Walt Ruff and Peter Dewar of the Hurricanes' official site,
Staal will miss his third straight game. He has recorded seven goals, two assists, 27 shots on net and 37 hits across 21 appearances this season. Due to Staal's absence, Justin Robidas will maintain a spot in Carolina's bottom six.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Slated to miss Wednesday's game•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Two goals in win over Jets•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Opens scoring Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Tallies equalizer Saturday•