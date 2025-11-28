default-cbs-image
Staal (illness) won't play against Winnipeg on Friday, per Walt Ruff and Peter Dewar of the Hurricanes' official site,

Staal will miss his third straight game. He has recorded seven goals, two assists, 27 shots on net and 37 hits across 21 appearances this season. Due to Staal's absence, Justin Robidas will maintain a spot in Carolina's bottom six.

