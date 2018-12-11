Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Remains sidelined
Staal (concussion) has yet to resume skating, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Staal will need to log at least one full practice before returning to game action, so he can be considered out indefinitely until that occurs. Lucas Wallmark will continue to occupy a top-six role until Staal is cleared to play.
