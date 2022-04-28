Staal (rest) will not play in Carolina's season finale Thursday against the Devils.

Multiple Hurricanes will sit out Thursday in advance of the postseason, as they've already locked up the No. 1 seed. Staal finishes his 2021-22 campaign with 17 goals -- his most since 2017-18 -- and 36 points in 78 games. Perhaps most impressively, the Thunder Bay, Ontario native dished out a whopping personal-best 212 hits in his age-33 season.