Staal scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, and had four shots in a 7-3 win over Columbus. He also had two PIM and won 12 of 18 faceoffs (66.7 percent).

Staal found the net for the third consecutive game when he slammed home his own rebound late in the first period to give the Hurricanes a 3-2 lead. He added his second of the night, this time with the man advantage, in the third period to round out the scoring. Staal produced just eight goals in 68 games in 2019-20 but has already lit the lamp six times with a team-leading 14 points in 11 contests this season. If he's still on your league's waiver wire, scoop him up and ride the hot streak.