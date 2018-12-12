Staal (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. The move is retroactive to Dec. 5.

Staal missed the last two games, but he'll still be eligible to play Thursday night against host Montreal if it's ultimately determined that he's healthy enough to do so. In the meantime, the veteran center shifting to injured reserve has provided roster flexibility in allowing the parent club to summon prospect Janne Kuokkanen from AHL Charlotte.