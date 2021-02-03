Staal had a pair of assists and added four hits in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blackhawks.
Staal set up Andrei Svechnikov and Warren Foegele with picture-perfect feeds to help give Carolina a 2-0 lead in the first period. The 32-year-old also extended his point streak to four games, collecting one goal and five assists since a scoreless opening night. Staal hasn't eclipsed 30 points since 2017-18 so fantasy managers shouldn't expect his current production to last.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Two-point effort in win•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Set to play Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Placed on COVID-19 protocol list•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Suiting up Wednesday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Deemed day-to-day•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Two-point day in Pittsburgh•