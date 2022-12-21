Staal netted a goal in the Hurricanes' 4-1 win against New Jersey on Tuesday.
Staal's goal came at 4:17 of the second period, and the marker proved to be the game-winner. He has nine goals and 13 points in 32 contests this season. The 34-year-old is on a strong run, scoring five goals over his last nine games.
