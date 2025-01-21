Staal recorded a goal, four shots, two hits and a blocked shot in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Staal might be playing in the third line and could be considered past his prime in his age-36 season, but there's no question the veteran playmaker is going through a productive stretch of late. Staal has cracked the scoresheet in six of his last eight appearances, tallying three multi-point efforts and racking up 10 points (six goals, four assists) in that span.