Staal scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Staal continued his recent success with a third-period tally. He has two goals, five assists and a plus-6 rating over his last seven contests as the Hurricanes continue to get production from the third line. The center has a total of eight points with 20 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-9 rating through 18 outings overall.