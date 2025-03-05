Staal scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

Staal has found the back of the net twice over his last four games, but the veteran hasn't been the most reliable scoring weapon for the Hurricanes. In fact, he's found the back of the net just those two times since the beginning of February in what has been a cold streak for the veteran. For the sake of comparisons, he scored six goals in 15 games solely in the month of January.