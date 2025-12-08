Staal scored a power-play goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Sharks.

Staal has two points over his last two games. The power-play usage is a new wrinkle -- the 37-year-old typically works exclusively in defensive situations as a shutdown center, and he hadn't earned a power-play point since the 2023-24 campaign. He's now at eight goals, 11 points, 33 shots on net, 44 hits, 23 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 25 appearances.