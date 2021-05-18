Staal scored two goals on four shots and added four hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Predators in Game 1.

Staal gave the Hurricanes their first lead at 4:19 of the second period. He tallied again in the third period to put them ahead 4-2. The 32-year-old center enjoyed a resurgent regular season with 16 goals and 38 points in 53 contests. He'll likely feature in a middle-six role with some power-play time during the postseason.