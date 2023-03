Staal extended his current pointless streak to eight games in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Staal has been as streaky as they come this season, with stretches of very good productivity (e.g., 11 points in 13 games during the month of December) followed by long droughts like the one he's in now. Still, he's on pace for something resembling the 36 points he posted last season (17G, 19A), so if you drafted him with that in mind, you're not likely to be disappointed.