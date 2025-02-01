Staal (illness) will play Saturday against the Kings, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Staal was a game-time decision due to the illness, but he won't end up missing any ice time. He has 10 goals and 27 points in 52 appearances in 2024-25. He's projected to skate on the third line with Jordan Martinook and Seth Jarvis.
