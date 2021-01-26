Staal (COVID-19 protocols) is slated to play in Thursday's matchup with the Lightning, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Staal might the club's last two contests after entering the league's COVID-19 protocols and no doubt was a factor in the league postponing three games for the Hurricanes. Last season's acquisition of Vincent Trocheck has cemented Staal into a third-line center role, which probably more accurately reflects his offensive upside at this point in his career.