Coach Rod Brind'Amour is "hoping and assuming" Staal, who's dealing with an upper-body injury, will be able to play Thursday against Winnipeg, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Staal missed Monday's win over Arizona with an upper-body issue, but his absence will presumably be limited to one contest. The 33-year-old forward has been red hot recently, having racked up eight goals and 10 points through his last seven appearances, so assuming he plays, he'll be an excellent option in daily fantasy contests against the Jets.