Staal (illness) isn't expected to play Wednesday versus the Rangers, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Staal was absent from Tuesday's practice and didn't skate Wednesday. The 37-year-old has seven goals and nine points in 21 outings this year. He also missed Sunday's 4-1 loss to Buffalo because of the illness, but once he's recovered, Staal will probably center the third line.