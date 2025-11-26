Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Slated to miss Wednesday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Staal (illness) isn't expected to play Wednesday versus the Rangers, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Staal was absent from Tuesday's practice and didn't skate Wednesday. The 37-year-old has seven goals and nine points in 21 outings this year. He also missed Sunday's 4-1 loss to Buffalo because of the illness, but once he's recovered, Staal will probably center the third line.
